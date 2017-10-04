Play

Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Looks to be in mid-season form Tuesday

Cousins collected 20 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Bulls.

Cousins appeared to be in mid-season form Tuesday, stuffing the stat sheet next to frontcourt partner Anthony Davis. While the team couldn't pull out the win, Cousins didn't seem to have a problem meshing with the new starting lineup featuring Rajon Rondo at point guard and Jrue Holiday at shooting guard.

