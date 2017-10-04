Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Looks to be in mid-season form Tuesday
Cousins collected 20 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Bulls.
Cousins appeared to be in mid-season form Tuesday, stuffing the stat sheet next to frontcourt partner Anthony Davis. While the team couldn't pull out the win, Cousins didn't seem to have a problem meshing with the new starting lineup featuring Rajon Rondo at point guard and Jrue Holiday at shooting guard.
More News
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Out Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Lakers•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Will not play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Out Friday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Scores 30 and misses trple-double by one assist•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...