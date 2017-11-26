Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Only scores 15 points in loss
Cousins totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT) 7 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-95 loss to Golden State.
Cousins was in early foul trouble, and never really got going on Saturday. He had a couple of run-ins with Draymond Green, and this may have played a part in his frustrations. He did manage to collect a season-high five blocks, something owners should be pleased with. This is merely a bump in the road for Cousins, as he has been fantastic to begin the season. He will look to bounce back against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
