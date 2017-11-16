Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Posts 25 points in loss
Cousins recorded 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 125-116 loss to the Raptors.
Cousins and the rest of the Pelicans frontcourt actually played a decent game but they couldn't offset a 59 percent shooting night from the Raptors. Cousin's 3-point shooting has been an interesting development for 2017, as he's been drilling threes from long-range a lot more frequently than he has in previous seasons. While that facet of his game was non-existent in Sacramento, he's attempting an average of 7.6 threes per game and converting 34.6 percent of them. Despite the loss, he remains one of the top centers in the league and is a must=start in all formats.
