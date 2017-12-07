Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Posts 40 points, 22 boards in Wednesday's win

Cousins contributed 40 points (12-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 14-21 FT), 22 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 win over the Nuggets.

Cousins was absolutely dominant, destroying the Nuggets on the interior. He fell one point and one rebound shy of tying season highs in both categories. Furthermore, this was the third time this season that he has recorded four or more blocks and the 21st occasion in which he has dished out four or more dimes. While Cousins continues to struggle with turnovers (14 games with six or more) and doesn't figure to do quite as much damage on either end once Anthony Davis (groin) returns to the lineup, the 27-year-old center has been among the most well-rounded contributors.