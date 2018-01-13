Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Posts monster double-double Friday

Cousins collected 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 19 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Friday's 119-113 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Cousins has broken out like Friday night earlier in the season, but it has been a while since the Pelicans and opponents alike have seen him bust out. His efficiency on the offensive end wasn't the best and he had five turnovers, but it did not stop him from launching seven three-point attempts and dishing out eight dimes in a contested victory. Anthony Davis and Cousins make a formidable duo that no team wants to have to worry about guarding.