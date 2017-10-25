Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Pours in 39 in Tuesday's loss
Cousins scored 39 points (12-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 12-17 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Anthony Davis left the game after just five minutes with a knee issue, leaving Cousins in the too-familiar situation of having to carry a team effectively alone just as did with the Kings. The injury to Davis doesn't appear to be a serious one, but if it causes him to miss any further games, expect Cousins to put up big numbers in his absence.
More News
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Records third straight double-double of season in win•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Records career-high seven swats in regular season opener•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Will play through minor ankle injury•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Just misses triple-double Sunday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Scores 14 in limited time•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Looks to be in mid-season form Tuesday•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...