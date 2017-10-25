Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Pours in 39 in Tuesday's loss

Cousins scored 39 points (12-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 12-17 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Anthony Davis left the game after just five minutes with a knee issue, leaving Cousins in the too-familiar situation of having to carry a team effectively alone just as did with the Kings. The injury to Davis doesn't appear to be a serious one, but if it causes him to miss any further games, expect Cousins to put up big numbers in his absence.

