Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Records career-high seven swats in regular season opener
Cousins totaled 28 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, seven blocks, and two assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 103-91 loss to the Grizzlies.
Cousins amassed a career high in blocks, though it wasn't enough to help the Pelicans earn the win. With that being said, it was an impressive showing to start the year, especially from a fantasy perspective. If his tweaked ankle was bothering him, he hid it well.
