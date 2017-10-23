Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Records third straight double-double of season in win
Cousins tallied 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in Sunday's 119-112 win over the Lakers.
Both Cousins and Anthony Davis fared well in this win despite committing nine turnovers between the two of them, with Cousins coughing up six balls on the night. With both big men putting up big numbers and also posting a W, the pairing that seemed to sputter last season may be showing signs of progress in realizing their explosive potential. So far, the bigger production has been falling to Davis, but both players are fantasy studs that must be played every time they take the floor, and even stacked in DFS if they have a favorable matchup.
