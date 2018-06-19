Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Resumes running on treadmill
Cousins (Achilles) posted a video Friday on his personal Twitter account featuring him running in a pool and on a treadmill.
The video offers some encouragement that Cousins is progressing in his recovery from surgery to address a torn left Achilles' tendon, but until he's back on the court, it will be difficult to gauge how the injury might impact his 2018-19 outlook. Additionally, Cousins is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in July, which further muddies the 27-year-old's future. Cousins may have difficultly securing a max deal given the sketchy track records of players returning from Achilles injuries.
