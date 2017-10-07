Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Scores 14 in limited time

Cousins posted 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3 Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 14 minutes in Friday's 102-91 loss to the Thunder.

The Twin Towers saw limited time on the floor Friday, as a fresh and rested Cousins and Anthony Davis is in the Pelicans' best interest. While the landmark trade that brought these two together generated a lot of chatter last season, injuries and chemistry kept the duo from developing the kind of explosive output that everyone expected. If the Pelicans can get their backcourt sorted out and can somehow jumpstart the enormous potential Cousins and Davis have, the Pelicans won't be sitting on the sidelines come playoff time With Cousins comes a modicum of risk - you never know which big man will explode for a big game. While missing the monster stat line is inevitable, The 27-year old has way too much upside to be ignored, and he will fly off the boards early in most fantasy drafts.