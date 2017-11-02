Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Scores 35 points in losing effort

Cousins collected 35 points (10-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, six steals and three blocks across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

Cousins bounced back from his sub-par performance on Monday, contributing across the stat sheet. He has been on fire to begin the season, and along with Anthony Davis, remains the only consistent player on the roster. While his current numbers are likely to regress, he is on pace to have a career season. The only thing standing in his way, is, of course, the ever-present threat of technical foul trouble. If he can keep his infamous temper under control, he has a real chance to push his case as a top 10 fantasy player.