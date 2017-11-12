Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Scores 35 points in win
Cousins scored 35 points (14-23 FG, 4-8 3PT, 3-5 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, four assists and one block over 37 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 win over the Clippers.
Cousins surpassed the 30-point mark for the seventh time in 13 games. Averaging 28.2 points entering Saturday, the center represents one half of a formidable offensive duo with Anthony Davis (27.5 ppg). However, given the lack of complementary scoring in New Orleans, Cousins will remain one of the few viable offensive weapons for the Pelicans.
