Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Slated for surgery Wednesday

Cousins is expected to undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

After being named an All-Star starter following a fantastic start to the 2017-18 season, Cousins suffered a devastating Achilles injury that will cost him the rest of his campaign. He's slated to undergo surgery Wednesday, following which we should get official confirmation on a timetable for his recovery. As of now, Dante Cunningham will be starting in his place, but doesn't carry much fantasy value despite the promotion. However, the Pelicans were linked to Nikola Mirotic and almost secured him in a trade earlier Tuesday, which would mark a drastic upgrade from Cunningham. Look out for some potential moves from the Pelicans prior to the trade deadline to help make up for the tough loss of Cousins.