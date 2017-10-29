Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Stays hot with triple-double Saturday
Cousins recorded 29 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's 123-101 victory over the Cavaliers.
Cousins posted a triple-double just after dropping 41 points and 23 rebounds in his last time on the floor. He was not needed to score as much with the return of Anthony Davis (knee) against the Cavs, but he turned in those less chances scoring into more assists and put up his first double-digit assist total on the season. Boogie should continue to stay hot Monday night against the Magic as his temper is calm to start the season and he is contributing on defense as well with three steals Saturday night.
