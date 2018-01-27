Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Suffers Achilles injury
There is fear in the Pelicans' organization that Cousins suffered a potentially serious Achilles injury in Friday's victory over the Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Cousins went down in the final seconds of regulation and subsequently held on to his lower leg in pain before getting helped to the locker room. The initial diagnosis reportedly does not look good, but there will be more clarity once he undergoes an MRI. Dante Cunningham would be the prime beneficiary in terms of minutes should Cousins indeed miss a significant amount of time. Expect an update once more information is made available.
More News
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Suffers apparent leg injury•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects triple-double in victory Monday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Another double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Posts monster double-double Friday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in narrow win•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...