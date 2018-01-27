Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Suffers Achilles injury

There is fear in the Pelicans' organization that Cousins suffered a potentially serious Achilles injury in Friday's victory over the Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Cousins went down in the final seconds of regulation and subsequently held on to his lower leg in pain before getting helped to the locker room. The initial diagnosis reportedly does not look good, but there will be more clarity once he undergoes an MRI. Dante Cunningham would be the prime beneficiary in terms of minutes should Cousins indeed miss a significant amount of time. Expect an update once more information is made available.