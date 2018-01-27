Play

Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Suffers apparent leg injury

Cousins had to be helped to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury during the final seconds of regulation in Friday's game against the Rockets.

It did not look good for Cousins, as he appeared to be reaching for his Achilles before he got helped to the locker room. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation.

