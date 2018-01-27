Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Suffers apparent leg injury
Cousins had to be helped to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury during the final seconds of regulation in Friday's game against the Rockets.
It did not look good for Cousins, as he appeared to be reaching for his Achilles before he got helped to the locker room. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation.
More News
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects triple-double in victory Monday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Another double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Posts monster double-double Friday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in narrow win•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Another double-double in victory•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...