Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Team confirms ruptured Achilles

The Pelicans confirmed Saturday that Cousins sustained a ruptured left Achilles tendon during Friday's win over the Rockets.

The news was reported by a number of sources Friday night, and a subsequent MRI on the tendon confirmed the diagnosis. Cousins, who was with the team at Saturday's film session, will face a lengthy recovery process that could span anywhere from six to 10 months, putting his status for the start of next season very much in jeopardy. The All-Star starter had been in the midst of arguably his best NBA season, holding averages of 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks, while knocking down 2.2 three pointers per game. He'll now turn his attention toward rehabbing the Achilles tendon as he preps for unrestricted free agency this summer.