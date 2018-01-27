Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Tears Achilles, out for season
Cousins has suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This is a obviously tough news for Cousins, as he was having arguably his best season as a pro before suffering the injury. As a result, Anthony Davis will presumably be asked to carry even more of the offensive workload, and Dante Cunningham figures to be the prime beneficiary in terms of minutes. Cousins will now focus on his recovery before he tests free agency this offseason.
