Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Tramples Mavericks again despite loss

Cousins managed 32 points (11-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 20 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and two steals across 44 minutes in Friday's 128-120 loss to the Mavericks.

Cousins' massive performance represented his second dismantling of the Mavericks' frontcourt this season, as he'd also posted a 20-point, 22-rebound double-double versus Dallas in an earlier meeting. The perennial All-Star has double-doubles in four of his last five games and has taken his usage to another level in his last pair of contests, putting up a total of 44 shot attempts in those games on his way to an average of 29.5 points. Cousins continues to seamlessly co-exist with fellow superstar Anthony Davis in the Pelicans' frontcourt, rendering both of them top-shelf options in any format.