Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Tramples old squad in win
Cousins tallied 41 points (14-25 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 23 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 44 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 win over the Kings.
The stars aligned for Cousins' return to Sacramento, as Anthony Davis' absence with a knee issue served to up Cousins' already explosive usage to new levels. Boogie was locked in with his shot from all over the court, and his three-pointer with 2:21 to play gave New Orleans a 108-106 lead it wouldn't relinquish after having trailed by 14 at the half. Cousins has started off the new season on fire -- already averaging 33.0 points, 14.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.0 steals over his first five contests -- and he'll naturally remain a top-shelf fantasy asset as long as his health endures.
