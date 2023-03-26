Seabron delivered 19 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's win over the Skyhawks.

Seabron improved as the season progressed and posted solid all-around numbers in the campaign's final weeks. The former NC State standout ends his rookie year averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range.