Seabron recorded 25 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block across 34 minutes in Thursday's win over Raptors 905.

Seabron was the best player on the court for the Squadron and barely missed from the field en route to one of his best outings of the campaign. The former NC State star is averaging 19.7 points per game on the season.