Seabron notched 24 points (10-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 33 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against Lakeland.

Seabron had an excellent season at the college level in 2021-22 and many believed this game was ready to translate to the NBA, but he will have to prove his worth in the G League first. Given his offensive potential, Seabron shouldn't have problems securing a regular starting role in the near future, especially given how good he looked off the bench in the opener.