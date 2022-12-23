Seabron delivered 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block across 35 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Gold.
Seabron bounced back from what was a poor performance the last time out, and while the lack of consistency has been an issue from time to time, for the most part, Seabron has done a good job as one of the most productive players for the Squadron. He's averaging 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game across 17 appearances.
