Seabron had 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and 10 assists across 34 minutes in Monday's win over Iowa.
Seabron was excellent as a playmaker and thrived as a scoring threat as well. He's now scored in double digits in seven games in a row and is averaging 18.3 points per contest in the campaign.
