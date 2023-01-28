Seabron notched 27 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 43 minutes in Friday's win over Maine.
Seabron lost the ball seven times, but he dazzled as a scorer, rebounder and playmaker in an impressive outing for Birmingham. Seabron has been an elite offensive contributor for the Squadron, but he's not expected to be as efficient as he was in this victory going forward.
