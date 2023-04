The Pelicans signed Seabron to a two-way deal Sunday, and he'll be available for New Orleans' regular-season finale against Minnesota, Will Guillory of The Athletic reprots.

Seabron was waived by the Pelicans on Thursday, but he's been re-signed via a two-way deal. He's made just five appearances this season, posting 0.8 points in 2.4 minutes per game.