Seabron recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 preseason loss to Orlando.

Despite poor free-throw shooting, Seabron paced the Pelicans' bench in scoring during the preseason opener. Seabron and Dyson Daniels both showed out for New Orleans during Summer League and were strong contributors versus the Magic. However, Daniels likely has a better chance of carving out a rotational role than Seabron, who'll presumably split time between the NBA and G League while operating under a two-way deal in 2023-24.