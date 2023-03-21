Seabron had 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound and three assists across 43 minutes in Sunday's loss to Mexico City.
Seabron had one of his best scoring performances of the season, but his efforts were not enough, and the Squadron suffered another loss. Birmingham has struggled most of the season, but Seabron has provided a spark on offense and proved he can play well at this level after a decorated college career at NC State.
