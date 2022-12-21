Seabron had six points (3-8 FG), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Wisconsin.

Seabron wasn't really involved in this game and the final stat line backed that up, but there's a chance this was nothing more than a slow outing for the former NC State standout. Seabron is averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 32.2 minutes per game this season.