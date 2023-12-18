Seabron (undisclosed) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Seabron had been sidelined for an undisclosed reason in the G League recently, but he was transferred to the parent club Monday and will likely be able to suit up Tuesday. However, it seems unlikely that he'll be a significant part of the Pelicans' rotation.
