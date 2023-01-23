Seabron finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-104 loss to Stockton.

The former NC State product continues to make an impact in the G League, and while he hasn't found the same success in the NBA with the Pelicans, he's an above-average offensive threat at this level. He's averaging 19.6 points while shooting 46.2 percent from three-point range in eight outings (six starts) for Birmingham this season.