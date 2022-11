Seabron had 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Tuesday's loss against Lakeland.

Seabron has been Birmingham's best scoring threat in the current campaign and led the team in scoring while also putting up at least 20 points in three of four contests to date. If he keeps playing like this, it wouldn't be shocking if he gets called up to join the Pelicans as the NBA season progresses.