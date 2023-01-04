Seabron had 33 points (11-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Ignite.

Seabron has reached the 30-point mark in each of the Squadron's last two games, but he won't play in the team's upcoming since he was called up to join the Pelicans. He hasn't seen many minutes at the NBA level, but he's been nothing short of outstanding in the G League.