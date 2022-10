Seabron was transferred from the G League's Birmingham Squadron to the Pelicans on Friday.

Seabron hasn't appeared in a game this season, but that could change Friday due to the number of injuries the Pelicans are currently dealing with. With Brandon Ingram (concussion) already ruled out and Herbert Jones (knee) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) considered questionable, Seabron could potentially make his 2022-23 debut against the Suns on Friday.