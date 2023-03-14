Seabron posted 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and seven assists across 43 minutes in Thursday's overtime win over Santa Cruz.
Seabron has been one of the few bright spots for the Squadron this season, and the former NC State star is showing he has the potential to play at a more competitive level. Seabron has scored in double digits in his last six appearances.
