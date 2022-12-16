Seabron notched 16 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Thursday's loss to Lakeland.
The former NC State product remains an elite scoring threat for the Squadron, and he has been one of the team's most consistent threats on offense. Firmly entrenched as a key player for the team and fully accustomed to the pace of the G League, he's averaging 15.4 points per contest while shooting a solid 49.4 percent from the field through 14 contests.
