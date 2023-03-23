Seabron delivered 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 15 assists and a steal across 45 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Wolves.

Seabron was outstanding on both ends of the court and posted his first triple-double. The former ACC standout has had stretches of dominance at the G League and is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest with just one game left in the regular season for Birmingham.