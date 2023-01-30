Seabron was assigned to the Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday.
Seabron was called up Sunday to fill a depth role with Brandon Ingram (toe) and CJ McCollum (thumb) absent but will return to the G League on Tuesday. Although his transfer will not impact New Orleans, it could indicate that one or both of Ingram and McCollum are healthy.
