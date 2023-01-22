Seabron posted 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 112-111 win over Stockton.

Seabron has struggled with his efficiency of late, but he remains one of the best offensive threats for the Squadron. He's averaging a robust 19.3 points per game in the current G League campaign.