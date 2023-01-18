Seabron had 17 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Vipers.

Seabron is a regular name in the starting lineup when he's featuring at the G League level, and he had another impressive outing when it comes to efficiency. He's averaging a robust 20.5 points per game, to go along with 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, across six games (four starts) in the regular season.