Seabron delivered 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Legends.
The former NC State standout has been extremely productive at the G League level and has scored in double digits in all but one of his appearances, including at least 14 points in each of the last three. Seabron is averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field this season.
