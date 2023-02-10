Seabron notched 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hustle.

Seabron was recently called up to the NBA but returned to the G League almost instantly, and he hasn't missed a beat since he posted another impressive outing with the Squadron. Seabron has now scored at least 20 points in four of his last six G League outings.