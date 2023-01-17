Seabron notched 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's loss to Salt Lake City.

Seabron spent time with the Pelicans of late, but as has been the trend every time he plays with the Squadron, he shows elite ability as a scorer. Seabron is averaging 21.2 points per game in five outings during the regular season.