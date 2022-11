Seabron scored 20 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's 129-103 loss against the Legends.

Seabron was an excellent scorer at the college level and has looked good in the G-League as well. Through three games with Birmingham, the former NC State star is averaging 19.3 points per contest while shooting 44.2 percent from the field.