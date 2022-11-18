Seabron had 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes in Thursday's win over Austin.

Seabron has established himself as one of the top scoring threats for the Squadron, but he also contributed on the glass in this one. The former NC State standout has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his first five appearances of the campaign, and it wouldn't be shocking if he gets a shot at the NBA level as the season progresses. He's certainly looking like he's good enough to handle the G League.