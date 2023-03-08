Seabron racked up 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over Santa Cruz.

The former NC State star has been massive for the Squadron this season and has now scored at least 20 points in three of his last four appearances. He's averaging 18.5 points per game across 21 outings this season.