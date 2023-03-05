Seabron delivered 26 points (10-14 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 38 minutes in Thursday's win over Austin.

Seabron was outstanding in this game, leading the Squadron in both points and assists en route to victory. Seabron is averaging 18.7 points per game with Birmingham this season and has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last five appearances.