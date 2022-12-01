Seabron was designated to the Pelicans' G League affiliate Birmingham Squadron on Thursday.
Seabron was joined by Kira Lewis on the trip to Birmingham after being a non-factor in the Pelicans; rotation for the duration of his time in the NBA. He should remain a top option for the Squadron for as long as he remains with the team.
