New Orleans transferred Seabron from the G League's Birmingham Squadron to the NBA club Tuesday.

Seabron has made only two appearances at the NBA level this season -- Oct. 28 versus Phoenix and Oct. 30 against the Clippers. He played just three minutes and didn't record any counting stats during those contests, so barring a litany of injuries, it's safe to assume he won't crack the Pelicans' rotation anytime soon.