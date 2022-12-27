New Orleans transferred Seabron from the G League's Birmingham Squadron to the NBA club Tuesday.
Seabron has made only two appearances at the NBA level this season -- Oct. 28 versus Phoenix and Oct. 30 against the Clippers. He played just three minutes and didn't record any counting stats during those contests, so barring a litany of injuries, it's safe to assume he won't crack the Pelicans' rotation anytime soon.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dereon Seabron: Goes for 16 points Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Dereon Seabron: Limited output in 24 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Dereon Seabron: Records double-double•
-
Pelicans' Dereon Seabron: Scores 19 efficient points•
-
Pelicans' Dereon Seabron: Sent back to G League•
-
Pelicans' Dereon Seabron: Transferred to parent club•